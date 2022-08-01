Fowles' near-perfect night brings Lynx closer to final playoff spot

Sylvia Fowles was almost perfect from the floor as the Minnesota Lynx continued their playoff push with an 84-77 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Fowles led the charge for Minnesota, shooting 8-for-9 from the floor to put up 16 points and nine rebounds on the night. Moriah Jefferson continued to stay hot with a team-high 22 points to help Minnesota take a 52-43 lead into the half.

Minnesota built a 20-point lead in the second half but things got dicey when a pair of Nneka Ogwumike free-throws made it an 82-77 game with 50.6 seconds to go, but the Sparks never got closer as the Lynx closed it out with at the free throw line.

The Lynx improved to 12-19 with the win and moved one game back of Los Angeles for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs with five games remaining.

Minnesota will continue its playoff push on Wednesday night when they travel to take on the Seattle Storm.