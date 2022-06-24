Skip to main content
Sylvia Fowles returns, leads Lynx over Mercury

Fowles missed the last six games with a knee injury.

Fowles missed the last six games with a knee injury.

Sylvia Fowles returned to the court on Thursday night and with her presence in the paint, the Minnesota Lynx picked up a (SCORE) victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Fowles had missed the past six games with a knee injury but showed no rust as she returned to the starting lineup. The All-Star captain posted a double-double on the night scoring 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Minnesota get off to a fast start.

With Fowles leading the way, the rest of the lineup followed as all five starters scored in double figures. Moriah Jefferson scored a team-high 21 points on the night and the Lynx built a 16-point lead to offset big nights from Diana Taurasi (23 points) and Tina Charles (26 points).

The Lynx improved to 5-13 on the season with the victory and will look to stay in the win column Sunday night when they travel to face the Chicago Sky.

