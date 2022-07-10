Sylvia Fowles throws down thunderous dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game

Playing in her final WNBA All-Star Game, Minnesota Lynx forward Sylvia Fowles made sure it was a memorable one, throwing down a thunderous dunk to help Team Wilson to a 134-122 victory over Team Stewart on Sunday afternoon.

Fowles was was named a co-captain with Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson as a tribute to her 15-year career. Getting the start at center, Fowles collected seven points, nine rebounds and six assists before dropping the hammer on a breakaway in the second quarter.

It was the second All-Star game dunk for Fowles, with her first one coming in 2009, but while her slam drew a rousing ovation from the packed crowd in Chicago, it may have drawn a bigger reaction from teammate Rachel Banham.

In a text exchange over the weekend, the Lynx guard challenged Fowles to dunk and "shake that a**" during her eighth and final All-Star appearance. Although she only completed half of the challenge, Banham was still elated.

Jonquel Jones led the team captained by Seattle teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird with 29 points and 13 rebounds and Aces guard Kelsey Plum scored 30 points including six 3-pointers to take home MVP honors.

The Lynx enter the second half with an 8-15 record and will return to the court when they host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.