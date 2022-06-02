Turnovers spoil big nights from Fowles, McBride as Lynx lose to Dream

Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride turned in their best games of the season on Wednesday night, but turnovers kept the Minnesota Lynx from getting over the top in an 84-76 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Fowles was in prime form, scoring 16 points and pulling down 20 rebounds to dominate in the paint. While Fowles worked on the inside, McBride did her work on the perimeter, scoring a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds.

Minnesota's stars provided a solid foundation for a victory, but the Lynx couldn't hang onto the basketball. The Dream forced 26 turnovers on the night including seven steals from Aari McDonald.

With McDonald adding 13 points off the bench and Rhyne Howard scoring a game-high 22 points, Atlanta never trailed after taking the lead midway through the first quarter and handed the Lynx another loss.

Minnesota is now 2-7 on the season and will look to avoid tying the 2007 team for the worst start in franchise history when they travel to face the New York Liberty on Sunday night.