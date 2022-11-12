WNBA Draft lottery nets Minnesota Lynx No. 2 pick

Cheryl Reeve, fresh off her five-year contract extension as the head coach and general manager of the Minnesota Lynx, is now armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Lynx, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream were the four teams that missed the playoffs last season, thus they were the four that had a chance to land the No. 1 pick.

Of the 1,000 lottery balls, Indiana had 442, Atlanta had 276, Washington had 178 and the Lynx had just 104.

Their chances were based on their combined 2021 and 2022 record. Minnesota was 36-32 over the two seasons, far better than the Dream (22-46) and Fever (11-57).

Washington's chances were based on Los Angeles' 25-43 record over the past two seasons, as they owned the Sparks' pick because of a trade.

Minnesota also owns the No. 12 pick in the first round.

The 2023 WNBA Draft is in April.