What's good for MLS is a killer for local TV broadcasters

Local TV crews across MLS are saying their goodbyes with a new national TV deal set to start next year.

Jonathan Harrison

When Major League Soccer and Apple announced a new 10-year broadcast deal it signaled the end of the local broadcasts fans have become accustomed to across the league.

Tuesday’s draw against LAFC that was broadcast on the CW Twin Cities was the penultimate home broadcast for MNUFC’s TV crew that has featured Callum Williams and Kyndra de St. Aubin in the booth for the last six seasons.

When Minnesota faces the Vancouver Whitecaps Oct. 9 at Allianz Field for the season finale, it will be the final TV call for both Williams and de St. Aubin. 

Major League Soccer and Apple announced an exclusive global broadcast deal back in June that will put every game on Apple TV+, with no local blackouts, starting in 2023. All broadcasts will be done in house by MLS, meaning the end to the local commentator crew.

With the regular season ending Oct. 9, some teams have already played their last home games, with leading commentators for those teams saying their farewells. 

Neither Williams nor de St. Aubin have announced what's next for them.

Minnesota United will still have a local radio broadcast airing on AM 1500 ESPN.

The Loons’ next match takes place Saturday when they visit Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m.

