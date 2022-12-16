'Darkest times of my life': Tyrell Terry retires from NBA at 22

"Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity."

Minneapolis native and former DeLasalle High School student-athlete Tyrell Terry says he's retiring from the NBA after experiencing "the darkest times" of his life.

The 22-year-old was drafted 31st overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft, going pro after one year at Stanford where he was one of the top freshmen in the country.

"Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps. While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me," Terry wrote.

"Where I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know. Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry. This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

Terry was an All-State player at DeLaSalle, where he helped lead the Islanders to three state championships in his four seasons on the varsity team. He was one of four Minnesotans drafted in 2020:

Zeke Nnaji (Hopkins) went 22nd to Denver

Tyrell Terry (DeLaSalle) went 31st to Dallas

Daniel Oturu (Cretin-Derham Hall) went 33rd to the L.A. Clippers

Tre Jones (Apple Valley) went 41st to San Antonio

"I’m headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness and being able to love myself again," Terry said.