Minnesota's Tom Pelissero, Jamie Erdahl reunited on NFL Network

Pelissero was making his first appearance on 'Good Morning Football' since Erdahl became the host.
NFL Network

There was a mini-Minnesota reunion on "Good Morning Football" as Jamie Erdahl welcome Tom Pelissero onto the show.

Pelissero, the NFL Network insider, was making his first appearance on the show since Erdahl became its new host last month.

They both have strong Twin Cities connections, with Erdahl a native of Bloomington and a former standout athlete at Breck School and later St. Olaf University.

Pelissero's media career started at KFAN.com reporting on the Vikings in 2003, and he eventually ended up at KSTP-AM – then known as 1500ESPN – in the early 2010s, where his and Erdahl's paths first crossed.

This was brought up during Pelissero's Monday appearance, noting how Erdahl was an intern at the station when Pelissero was working there in 2010, and one of her duties was to post the station's "Sportsperson of the Day" awards bit selected by the likes of Patrick Reusse and Joe Soucheray.

"That radio station by the way ... no longer exists," Pelissero said during the segment (though it's not technically true, as the remnants of 1500ESPN live on through Skor North).

Pelissero then jokingly awarded Erdahl with Good Morning Football's inaugural "Sports Person of the Day" award.

