Watch: The moment Adrian Peterson is KO'd by Le'Veon Bell
Adrian Peterson's debut in the boxing ring didn't go to plan Saturday night, as he was knocked out in the 5th round by fellow former NFler Le'Veon Bell.
The exhibition fight between the running backs culminated with the former Viking being knocked down by the former Steeler's hard right hand.
Here's the moment it happened:
It followed what ESPN described as a "mostly uneventful fight" up until then.
While the 30-year-old Bell is now pursuing boxing career, the 37-year-old Peterson is still trying to find a way back into the NFL.
Peterson, who is stuck on 14,918 career rushing yards – the fifth highest of all time –told the AP Football Podcast this week:
"Still chasing that championship, and you only get the opportunity to do this once in a lifetime. If I could continue to play and make it to 15, 16 years, why not? Fifteen years from now, I'll be sitting back reminiscing about the opportunity that I had and the guys I played against. I know I have the ability to get out there and still play at a high level, so that's something that I desire, to continue to play."