Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards has monster night, says he 'had to put on a show' for girlfriend's birthday

Anthony Edwards has monster night, says he 'had to put on a show' for girlfriend's birthday

"MVP! MVP! MVP!" chanted the Target Center crowd.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

"MVP! MVP! MVP!" chanted the Target Center crowd.

Anthony Edwards exploded Saturday night, almost single-handedly beating the Houston Rockets with a series of spectacular plays and dominant dunks.

The Timberwolves star racked up 44 points – his highest of the season –  along with six rebounds and four assists, as the Wolves came from behind to win 113-104.

When questioned by Bally Sports North's Katie Storm after the game, Edwards revealed he was inspired by his girlfriend's birthday.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, man, she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edwards' 44 points included eight 3s and three dunks – including these two behemoths.

Another came from a D'Angelo Russell alley-oop.

And Edwards was shooting 3s for fun.

The win puts the Wolves back at .500 with a 24-24 record. They play the Rockets again Monday, this time in Houston.

Related Articles

USATSI_19836742_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Ant has monster night, says he 'had to put on a show' for girlfriend's birthday

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19184081_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Minnesota Vikings: 5 things you can count on this offseason

By Chris Schad
Trey Lance
MN Vikings

Should the Vikings try to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance?

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

How long will Kirk Cousins remain the Vikings QB...and when will the Vikings draft one?

By Chris Schad
Brian Flores
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

By Chris Schad
Matthew Knies
MN Gophers

Watch: Matthew Knies buries OT winner vs. Michigan

By Chris Schad
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

The Twins have 4 star shortstop prospects they could trade for an ace

By Joe Nelson
Breanna Stewart
MN Lynx

Is WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart considering the Lynx?

By Joe Nelson