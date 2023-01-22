Ant has monster night, says he 'had to put on a show' for girlfriend's birthday

Anthony Edwards exploded Saturday night, almost single-handedly beating the Houston Rockets with a series of spectacular plays and dominant dunks.

The Timberwolves star racked up 44 points – his highest of the season – along with six rebounds and four assists, as the Wolves came from behind to win 113-104.

When questioned by Bally Sports North's Katie Storm after the game, Edwards revealed he was inspired by his girlfriend's birthday.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, man, she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her."

Edwards' 44 points included eight 3s and three dunks – including these two behemoths.

Another came from a D'Angelo Russell alley-oop.

And Edwards was shooting 3s for fun.

The win puts the Wolves back at .500 with a 24-24 record. They play the Rockets again Monday, this time in Houston.