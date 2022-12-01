Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a fantastic defensive effort and a strong fourth quarter from Anthony Edwards to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-101 on Wednesday night.

The defense was the theme of the night for the Timberwolves, who forced 27 turnovers on the night – including seven from Ja Morant. Minnesota was also able to protect the paint, recording 11 blocks including five from Naz Reid.

While the defense got the headlines, Anthony Edwards stole the show. The Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter down 75-72 but Edwards took over, scoring 17 of his 29 points including four free throws down the stretch to help Minnesota come away with the victory.

D'Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists while Jaylen Nowell had 24 points off the bench for the Timberwolves. Kyle Anderson also finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Morant led Memphis with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds while Tyus Jones and David Roddy had 13 points each off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Dillon Brooks (12 points, six rebounds) scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves improved to 11-11 with the win and will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.