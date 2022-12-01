Skip to main content
Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis

Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis

Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth during a 109-101 victory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth during a 109-101 victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a fantastic defensive effort and a strong fourth quarter from Anthony Edwards to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-101 on Wednesday night.

The defense was the theme of the night for the Timberwolves, who forced 27 turnovers on the night – including seven from Ja Morant. Minnesota was also able to protect the paint, recording 11 blocks including five from Naz Reid.

While the defense got the headlines, Anthony Edwards stole the show. The Grizzlies entered the fourth quarter down 75-72 but Edwards took over, scoring 17 of his 29 points including four free throws down the stretch to help Minnesota come away with the victory.

D'Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists while Jaylen Nowell had 24 points off the bench for the Timberwolves. Kyle Anderson also finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Morant led Memphis with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds while Tyus Jones and David Roddy had 13 points each off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Dillon Brooks (12 points, six rebounds) scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves improved to 11-11 with the win and will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Related Articles

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis

By Chris Schad
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Kyler Murray responds to Patrick Peterson's podcast comments

By Chris Schad
Patrick Peterson, Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson: Kyler Murray only cares about himself

By Joe Nelson
Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Vikings injury updates: Darrisaw, Evans, Tomlinson, Dantzler, Booth Jr.

By Joe Nelson
Pharrel Payne
MN Gophers

Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent

By Joe Nelson
Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce Gardner is as good as it gets

By Joe Nelson
Draft v2
MN Vikings

So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft looks bad

By Joe Nelson
20211017_Vikings_Panthers_REG06_0163
MN Vikings

How Dalvin Tomlinson became an impact pass rusher

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider