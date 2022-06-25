Bruce Pearl says Walker Kessler is not a 'big slow white guy'

Joining Minnesota Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton on WCCO Radio Saturday afternoon, Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl raved about Walker Kessler, who was selected 22nd overall by the Timberwolves in Thursday's NBA Draft.

But to be clear, Pearl says Kessler doesn't fit the "big slow white guy" stereotype even though he's a 7-foot-1, 250-pound big man.

"He's got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. They've looked at Walker for years as a big slow white guy, and he's not. He doesn't play like it, and he doesn't act like it," Pearl said, raving about Kessler's ability to play above the rim and block shots.

"He's not afraid of playing in the air. He's got some quickness, he's an athlete," Pearl added.

Kessler is immediately the biggest player the Timberwolves have, and he's projected to step in and immediately provide the rim protection and rebounding Minnesota desperately needs alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

"The Timberwolves are getting the best rim protector in college basketball, I think in the last couple years," said Pearl, noting that Kessler led the nation with 4.6 blocks per game last season. "A guy that's going to be able to stretch the defense with his ability to shoot the basketball and somebody that will catch everything you throw to him when he's in the air."

What makes Kessler such a great shot-blocker?

"He's not 7'1''. He's 7'1'' and a little bit. He's got just that extra inch or two that makes all the difference between changing the shot and actually getting it," said Pearl.

And while Kessler shot 70% from two-point range, he connected on his 20% of his threes at Auburn. But Pearl thinks Kessler's shot will improve.

"He's not afraid to shoot it, and even though he didn't shoot a great percentage, I think he will," Pearl said. "He's also a good passer and he's got a surprising rip, Euro game. In other words, he can shot fake it and he's able to go by you and he can change directions with his attack at the rim. He's got great upside."

"He's gonna reward Minnesota for making this decision. He'll go to work every day to reward them for the confidence they showed in him," Pearl concluded.