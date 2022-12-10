D'Angelo Russell goes bonkers in 4th again as Wolves top Jazz

Rudy Gobert dunked on the first possession of his first game as a visiting player in Utah but it was a fourth-quarter explosion from D'Angelo Russell that led the Timberwolves to a 116-108 win in Utah Friday night.

Russell scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, connecting on six 3s in the final 12 minutes. He finished the game with 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including all six of his threes. He was 6-of-6 from 3 in the fourth and 7-of-7 overall.

"C'mon, man. Y'all seen it before," Russell said after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter lead Minnesota over Indiana on Wednesday night. That's two straight games with Russell dominating in the fourth quarter.

Gobert's return to Utah was solid. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Edwards made just 1 of his first 11 shots but hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and soared for a majestic layup with 38 seconds to go to put Minnesota up 114-106. He finished with 14 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Kyle Anderson got the start and was very good. The veteran point-forward filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists.

The win gets the Wolves to 13-12 overall. They're back in action on their five-game road trip Saturday at 9 p.m. in Portland.