'He's playing football': D'Lo says Wolves 'can't touch' Zion Williamson

D'Angelo Russell on Zion Williamson: He's playing football, we're playing basketball'

D'Angelo Russell was critical of how the refs allowed Zion Williamson to play with so much physicality.
Zion Williamson attempted a season-high 19 free throws and scored a career-high 43 points to lead the Pelicans over the Timberwolves 119-118 Wednesday night. 

Williamson played bully ball, using his explosiveness, size and power to get to the rim at will. He scored 33 of his 43 points in the second half, including the Pelicans' last 14 points to hold off the competitive Timberwolves. But not everyone was impressed by Williamson's dominance. 

"He's playing football, we're playing basketball. We can't touch him or guard him. So, good for him," said D'Angelo Russell after the game.

"He was their entire effort tonight. He was outstanding," said Minnesota head coach Chris Finch. 

"I thought our first half defense on him was outstanding. our second half was way too soft. We let him come running at us and he was able to get a head of steam and when he does that it's tough, and then he lived at the free-throw line."

Williamson's 19 attempts from the charity stripe is tied for the seventh most in a game this season. Jerami Grant attempted 28 free throws in an overtime game between the Blazers and Knicks on Nov. 25. Joel Embiid had 24 attempts on Nov. 13 and Luka Doncic shot 22 free throws in his 60-point triple-double on Tuesday. 

Minnesota's next challenge is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday. Giannis leads the NBA with 12.7 free-throw attempts per game and has attempted 20+ free throws twice this season, one of them in Milwaukee's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 4. 

