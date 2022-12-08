D'Angelo Russell's interesting comments after Wolves win

D'Lo helped the Wolves stave off the Pacers and then spoke about his role after the game.

D'Angelo Russell is trying to figure out his role with the Timberwolves.

After coming alive with 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota avoid what would've been an embarrassing home loss to the Pacers – a game they led by 23 points in the first half – Russell said he's trying to manipulate the game while also doing everything he can to "stay on the floor," even if it's not his cup of tea.

He made it clear that his role with the team isn't best-suited for his game and that he's still trying to find chemistry with his teammates. Here's how he responded to some of the questions asked during his postgame press conference Wednesday night.

What helped you come alive in the fourth quarter?

"C'mon, man. Y'all seen it before. Humbly speaking, I feel like I just try to come alive no matter how the game's going in the fourth. Those last few minutes, I just try to make something out of nothing a lot of the times and that's when it kind of works for me. Throughout the game, trying to make something out of nothing, maybe a turnover or just not go in my favor, but in the fourth it just seems a little more open."

Do you feel something different inside you in those moments?

"Just the confidence level. Like I said, coach don't like me manipulating the game but throughout the game I try to see what's working or what's not working. I'm a high risk taker so it might lead to a turnover or it might not lead to what we're looking for sometimes, but once I figure it out and I get it going it usually seems to open up in the fourth. Just mental notes throughout the game that allow it to open up in the fourth."

Are you bringing a different kind of energy the last few weeks?

"Sure. Just try to stay on the floor. Whatever coach is asking for I'm trying to do a little of that just to stay on the floor, even if it's not really my personnel. Just try to do everything, give it my all just to be on the floor."

Can you explain more about what you mean by manipulating the game?

"It can mess up the flow so I understand where coach is coming from. Kind of like Chris Paul. Chris Paul controls the game with his flow. It may not be him shooting all the shots or dominating the ball, but just controlling the game, playing with a fast pace, taking the ball out quick, in the bonus trying to utilize that if that's the refs on your side or somebody has a fourth foul trying to do something to get him a fifth one. Just things like that that I'm thinking about as the game's going kind of versus what everybody else is thinking about."

Is performing well in the fourth quarter about rising to the moment?

"It's a mentality. I always try to attack those moments versus kind of sitting back and letting it happen. I believe in myself that much," Russell said. "I try to be the guy if I can to have my hands on it. If it's not shooting the shot it's making the pass, so I just believe in myself that much."

How do you know when to attack and when to get teammates involved?

"It's hard. Throughout the game I'm trying to get my teammates involved. It's just how I play because I know sooner or later it's going to open up for me. That's where you see the turnovers. I have a few careless ones but a lot of turnovers for me are trying to be a risk taker and get guys the ball, get guys open and feel like when they're running or they cut or they're open they're going to receive it. I'm just trying to develop that chemistry with guys, knowing that when I got the ball look for it. And then throughout the game, teams may be playing for me to pass and that's when it opens up my scoring ability."