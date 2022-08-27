Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala heap more praise on Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has plenty of fans after his first two seasons in the NBA, but you can add Andre Iguodala and Dwyane Wade to the list of people that believe that he will explode in his third season.

Iguodala had Wade as his guest on the latest episode of the Point Forward podcast and the Miami Heat legend gave his observations when he went took his son Zaire on a college visit to Georgia, where they were joined by Edwards.

"Coach was watching film with him and I was like, damn, this kid is talented," Wade said. "I watched him and it looked like he had a LeBron [James] body in high school."

Iguodala followed up by giving him a chilling account of what it was like to try to guard Edwards last season.

"He came at me full speed and did an in and out and there was absolutely nothing I could do," Iguodala said. "I was like...it's time for me to wrap it up. This kid...he's different. He's like [Wade] when he could change those directions and he could split pick and rolls and it's insane."

Iguodala also dreamed of what it would be like if Edwards were a part of the Miami Heat's fabled culture.

"All he needs is two months of Miami basketball and it's over," Iguodala beamed. "My god. That kid's got it. And he can shoot too."

Through his first two NBA seasons, Edwards has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds 3.4 assists per game. Only 18 players in NBA history have averaged those numbers in their first two seasons including Kareem-Abdul Jabaar, Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade.

Even more impressive, Edwards is one of three players in NBA history to do it before the end of their age-20 season, joining Luka Doncic and LeBron James.