Former NBA star Ricky Davis is the new head coach at Minneapolis North

Ricky Davis will have big shoes to fill when he steps on the court at Minneapolis North as a first-year head coach this upcoming school year.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard will be announced as the new head coach of the North Polars boys' basketball team in North Minneapolis, replacing Hall of Fame coach Larry McKenzie, a source with knowledge of the situation told Bring Me The Sports.

KSTP-TV's Chris Long was the first to report the news.

Davis, who grew up in Iowa and later played at the University of Iowa, was a first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets in 1998. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Timberwolves (2006-07, when he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over the course of a season and a half.

McKenzie announced his retirement in July, ending an historic career as a coach on Minneapolis' North Side. McKenzie guided North to state championships in 2016 and 2017, and he won a Class 4A record four straight state titles 2000-2003 at Minneapolis Patrick Henry.

Minnesota acquired Davis from the Boston Celtics in January 2006. It was the trade that sent Wally Szczerbiak, Michael Olowokandi and Dwayne Jones to Boston for Davis, Marcus Banks, Mark Blount, Justin Reed and two draft picks, one of which turned into Nikola Pekovic.

The Timberwolves then traded Davis to the Miami Heat, marking the fifth and final time he was traded in his career.