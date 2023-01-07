Skip to main content

'I should have dunked it': On monster night, Rudy Gobert rues missed layup

It really didn't matter, as Gobert had a huge game.
USATSI_19739263

Rudy Gobert had his best game for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but admitted that a missed layup would pray on his mind.

Gobert was electric in the Wolves dominant 128-115 win over the L.A. Clippers at Target Center, combining season-high 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting and 21 rebounds.

And he almost sent the crowd into raptures as he went coast-to-coast into fourth quarters, sending Clippers' Moses Brown to lunch with a magnificent jump-fake, only to miss the simple layup and rebound.

Per Wolves insider Dane Moore, Gobert was asked about the play after the game and he said: "I was having fun. But I'm gonna think about it all night. I should have dunked it."

Despite the miss, Gobert otherwise had himself a night as the Wolves won their third game in a row.

Highlights include this dunk from D'Angelo Russell's pass.

And this lob dunk, also from Russell's pass.

The Timberwolves will look to keep things rolling as they head out on the road, facing the Houston Rockets on Sunday followed by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

