KAT stops (just) short of blaming refs after loss to Bucks

Karl-Anthony Towns may not have been pleased with Giannis Antetokounmpo's trips to the free-throw line.
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns may not have been pleased with Giannis Antetokounmpo's trips to the free-throw line.

The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but that wasn't the only thing on Karl-Anthony Towns's mind.

Speaking during a postgame press conference, Towns elaborated on the Timberwolves' effort in a 115-102 loss to the Bucks but he also caught something while looking at the box score.

The Timberwolves did a good job defending Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night but he was allowed to get to the free-throw line 20 times. His trips to the charity stripe fueled his 30th career triple-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Towns may also have a point as he attempted just one free throw on the night. As a team, the Timberwolves were outshot at the free throw line 28-17 but converted 76.5% of their chances while the Bucks shot 57.1%.

Despite any potential grievances with the officials, Towns noted that he believed the Timberwolves "look like a different team" on Friday night and they'll look to prove it when they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

