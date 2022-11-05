KAT stops (just) short of blaming refs after loss to Bucks
The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but that wasn't the only thing on Karl-Anthony Towns's mind.
Speaking during a postgame press conference, Towns elaborated on the Timberwolves' effort in a 115-102 loss to the Bucks but he also caught something while looking at the box score.
The Timberwolves did a good job defending Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night but he was allowed to get to the free-throw line 20 times. His trips to the charity stripe fueled his 30th career triple-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Towns may also have a point as he attempted just one free throw on the night. As a team, the Timberwolves were outshot at the free throw line 28-17 but converted 76.5% of their chances while the Bucks shot 57.1%.
Read More
Despite any potential grievances with the officials, Towns noted that he believed the Timberwolves "look like a different team" on Friday night and they'll look to prove it when they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.