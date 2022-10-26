Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes say KAT calling out Ant is 'unacceptable'

Calling out a teammate in a postgame press conference the way Karl-Anthony Towns did when asked about Anthony Edwards was "unacceptable" for a supposed team leader role, according to a pair of former NBA players now working at ESPN.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes," Towns said.

Towns's response was to a question about how he can help Edwards perform better on the second night of back-to-backs, which Edwards admitted he struggles with.

Kendrick Perkins called his answer "weak" while Matt Barnes suggested it could be a sign of a power struggle in Minnesota.

"It's unacceptable. As KAT continues to grow in a leadership role he can't do those type of things. That's the kind of conversation you gotta have behind closed doors," said Perkins. "[Edwards] is young. He's very confident and he's going to continue to find his way, but KAT have to remember, Kevin Garnett was one of his veteran leaders. He didn't out him publicly and I know he had some things that he had to clean up. Hell, he had to work on himself getting in shape and learning how to diet and nutrition."

Perkins said Towns "needs to reevaluate himself first."

Barnes used the word "friction" to describe what might be happening between Towns and Edwards.

"This is to me is more about, I think there's a new sheriff in town. Hopefully I'm reading this completely wrong, but Anthony Edwards is going to be the man on this team, whether it be the end of this year or by next year. I love KAT and what he's been able to do, but you've seen he's only been able to get them so far. Anthony Edwards is the guy who can be able to take them to the next level, so I'm wondering is KAT kind of feeling that Ant is coming and it's going to be Ant's team soon?" Barnes said.

"I'm not really worried about right now, I'm just worried about long term. Whose team is this going to be and it looks like possibly there could be some friction when it comes to whose team it's going to be."

Barnes added: "Bro, keep eating your Popeye's and cheeseburgers and keep dunking. You'll be alright."

