Timberwolves 2022-23 schedule features 16 national TV games
The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday that features a heavy stretch at home to begin the season including the Oct. 19 opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Coming off a breakout campaign last year, the Timberwolves will have a chance to distinguish themselves early this season. After opening the season against the Thunder on Oct. 19 and the Utah Jazz on Oct. 21, they'll head to Oklahoma City on Oct. 23 before playing their next three games at Target Center.
In all, Minnesota will play nine of their first 12 games at home and 11 of their first 13 against Western Conference opponents. The schedule gives the Timberwolves a prime opportunity to announce themselves to the rest of the league with a good portion coming in front of a nationally televised audience.
The Timberwolves will be featured in 16 nationally televised games this season with the first coming on Nov. 1 when they travel to face the Phoenix Suns. Their ESPN debut will come a few days later when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
While the Timberwolves did not get a Christmas Day game, this year's schedule still contains plenty of highlights.
- Oct. 21 vs. Utah - Rudy Gobert's first game against the Jazz.
- Oct. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers - The Timberwolves' first matchup against LeBron James.
- Nov. 11 at Memphis - First game between the two teams since last year's playoff series.
- Nov. 21 vs. Miami - Jimmy Butler's annual return to Minneapolis.
- Nov. 27 vs. Golden State - First game against Steph Curry and the defending NBA champions.
- Dec. 14 at Los Angeles Clippers - First matchup since last year's play-in game.
- Feb. 19 - 2023 NBA All Star Game (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Apr. 9 vs. New Orleans - Season finale at Target Center.