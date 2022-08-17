Timberwolves 2022-23 schedule features 16 national TV games

The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday that features a heavy stretch at home to begin the season including the Oct. 19 opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coming off a breakout campaign last year, the Timberwolves will have a chance to distinguish themselves early this season. After opening the season against the Thunder on Oct. 19 and the Utah Jazz on Oct. 21, they'll head to Oklahoma City on Oct. 23 before playing their next three games at Target Center.

In all, Minnesota will play nine of their first 12 games at home and 11 of their first 13 against Western Conference opponents. The schedule gives the Timberwolves a prime opportunity to announce themselves to the rest of the league with a good portion coming in front of a nationally televised audience.

The Timberwolves will be featured in 16 nationally televised games this season with the first coming on Nov. 1 when they travel to face the Phoenix Suns. Their ESPN debut will come a few days later when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Timberwolves did not get a Christmas Day game, this year's schedule still contains plenty of highlights.