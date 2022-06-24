Skip to main content
Timberwolves select Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. in first round of NBA Draft

Timberwolves select Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. in first round of NBA Draft

A pair of trades helped highlighted a busy night for the Timberwolves.

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

A pair of trades helped highlighted a busy night for the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded their way through the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, ultimately landing Auburn center Walker Kessler and Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves selected Kessler after trading the 19th overall pick and a 2023 second-rounder to the Memphis Grizzlies for picks No. 22 and 29. 

A 7-foot-1, 245-pounder, Walker displayed elite rim protection skills with the Tigers, averaging 4.6 points per game. He also shot over 60 percent from the floor in his sophomore season and averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves made a second deal in the first round when they traded the No. 29 pick and two future second-rounders to the Houston Rockets for Moore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moore profiles as a shooter at the next level, knocking down over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts during his junior season. At 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Moore averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 39 games for the Blue Devils.

The Timberwolves made another trade in the second round, trading down five spots with the Charlotte Hornets to select Memphis forward Josh Minott.

Minnesota has two selections remaining in this year's draft with picks No. 48 and 50.

Related Articles

Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles returns, leads Lynx over Mercury

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Walker Kessler
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves select Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. in first round of NBA Draft

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Tim Connelly
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves trade back in NBA Draft, gain two first-round picks

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Cleveland announcer fat-shames Miguel Sano: 'He's not hurt, he's just fat'

By Tommy Wiita7 hours ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins shutout Cleveland 1-0, tied atop AL Central

By Joe Nelson7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.23.07 AM
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Another Capitol Hill clown show

By Brian Murphy11 hours ago
USATSI_17590672_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

What we have been doing wrong with quarterback rankings

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider14 hours ago
Dejounte Murray
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves NBA Draft buzz loaded with rumors, suggestions

By Chris Schad15 hours ago