Timberwolves select Walker Kessler, Wendell Moore Jr. in first round of NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded their way through the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, ultimately landing Auburn center Walker Kessler and Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves selected Kessler after trading the 19th overall pick and a 2023 second-rounder to the Memphis Grizzlies for picks No. 22 and 29.

A 7-foot-1, 245-pounder, Walker displayed elite rim protection skills with the Tigers, averaging 4.6 points per game. He also shot over 60 percent from the floor in his sophomore season and averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves made a second deal in the first round when they traded the No. 29 pick and two future second-rounders to the Houston Rockets for Moore.

Moore profiles as a shooter at the next level, knocking down over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts during his junior season. At 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Moore averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 39 games for the Blue Devils.

The Timberwolves made another trade in the second round, trading down five spots with the Charlotte Hornets to select Memphis forward Josh Minott.

Minnesota has two selections remaining in this year's draft with picks No. 48 and 50.