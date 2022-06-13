Skip to main content
Report: D'Angelo Russell being 'shopped around' by Timberwolves

Is D'Lo's time in Minnesota over?

After D'Angelo Russell no-showed in Minnesota's first round playoff loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Timberwolves' point guard situation entering next season appears to be in flux. 

Just over a week before the NBA Draft, the Timberwolves are reportedly exploring trade suitors for Russell. The report comes from The Ringer insider Kevin O'Conner, who specifically says "Russell is being shopped around."

Russell, 26, is entering the final year of his contract. That in and of itself is incredibly valuable considering whichever team he plays for could clear $31 million from the salary cap ahead of next summer's free-agent class, which may include Ja Morant, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet, not to mention aging stars like LeBron James, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. 

Of course, an expiring contract isn't the only thing attractive about Russell. Keep in mind that he's still quite young, plays a premium position, and has a track record of being a clutch scorer. It didn't work out that way in the playoffs for the Timberwolves, but they definitely don't win 46 games without him. 

Gersson Rosas traded Andrew Wiggins and the No. 7 pick in the draft for Russell. Rosas, by the way, is now with the New York Knicks, who desperately need an upgrade at point guard. 

Then comes the question: Will Karl-Anthony Towns be angry if his close friend is traded? Based on what Timberwolves insider John Krawczynski, of The Athletic, says, that is not an issue. 

"Everyone on this team understands that last year was a good year but that they have to get so much better to make that next step," Krawczynski said during a June 6 appearance on KFAN radio. "If D'Lo goes, if it makes the Wolves better ... it's not a thing where KAT is going to say, 'Get me out of here.' I think everyone wants to win right now."

Krawczynski added that it won't surprise him either way if Russell is traded or returns to Minnesota next season: "I think either one of those things the team is open for right now."

Russell averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 assists this season, but he shot just 41% overall and 34% from three. He averaged just 12 points in the playoffs and scored only seven points and was benched in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's season-ending loss in Game 6. 

