Report: Timberwolves agree to one-year deal with Austin Rivers

The veteran guard played for Tim Connelly in Denver last season.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Austin Rivers.

Last season, Rivers played for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 67 games.

While his stats don't stand out, Rivers was an excellent perimeter defender and caught the eye of Tim Connelly, who left Denver to become the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations on June 1.

Minnesota will be the seventh team for Rivers during his 10-year career, where he has averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. A key reserve, Rivers will join Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell in the backcourt next season.

