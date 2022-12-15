Report: Patrick Beverley has 'a desire to return to Minnesota'

Could Pet Bev be on his way back to the Timberwolves?

Minnesota Timberwolves fans could still be upset about giving away five first-round picks for Rudy Gobert but one of the less discussed aspects of the trade was the five players that went to the Utah Jazz including Patrick Beverley.

Beverley was one of the driving forces to help Minnesota go from NBA doormat to a playoff team in the Western Conference last season and according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there could be a reunion in the works.

Fischer reports that Beverley, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, could be part of a package deal to acquire a big name such as Chicago's Zach LaVine. If Beverley were to be dealt to a rebuilding team as part of any trade, he could be bought out, which could pave the way for Beverley to return to the Timberwolves.

"Should Beverley ultimately get moved to a rebuilding situation like the [Detroit] Pistons, the grizzled guard has a desire to return to Minnesota," Fischer wrote in his latest notebook.

If Beverley were to return to the Timberwolves, he could be welcomed with open arms. At 13-14, the Timberwolves are currently 11th in the Western Conference but just 2.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed.

The Timberwolves are unlikely to add an impact player at the deadline due to their lack of picks, but perhaps adding Beverley and his veteran leadership could be just what the team needs to get back to the form they had one year ago.