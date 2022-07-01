Report: Wolves land Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Jazz

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves have traded for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

"The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski said, adding that Minnesota is also giving Utah Leandro Bolmaro.

Wojnarowski says the Wolves are also giving the Jazz four future first-round picks, with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reporting those picks to be unprotected first rounders in 2023, 2025, 2027 and a top-five protected first rounder in 2029. They are also swapping first-round picks with the Jazz in 2026.

Gobert, who just turned 30 on June 26, led the NBA in rebounding (14.7 per game) and is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner.

This is a developing story.