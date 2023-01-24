Rockets end 13-game losing streak against the hapless Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't stop Jalen Green on Monday night as the second-year guard took over with a career-high 41 points to lead Houston Rockets to a 119-114 victory that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

The marquee matchup coming into the game was between Green and Anthony Edwards. Edwards went off for 44 points in the Timberwolves victory over Houston on Saturday night, but Green answered with a brilliant effort on Monday shooting 15-for-25 from the floor and 6-for-12 from 3-point range.

Green saved his best for the fourth quarter as the Rockets held on to a 100-99 lead with 5:06 to play. With the game in doubt, Green caught fire, scoring 10 points as part of a 13-4 run to put Houston ahead 112-103 on his 3-pointer with 41 seconds to go.

Edwards did his best to keep the Timberwolves in the game, scoring 31 points and 17 in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to overcome their 19 turnovers and helped Houston pick up its first win since Dec. 26.

D'Angelo Russell had 30 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves while Rudy Gobert scored 15 points and pulled down 16 rebounds after missing the past three games with a groin injury.

Alperen Sengun had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Eric Gordon had 14 points in the win.

The Timberwolves fell to 24-25 with the loss and will travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.