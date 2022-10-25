Skip to main content
Spurs squash lethargic Wolves to sound of boos in Minnesota

Down by 35 at one point, the Timberwolves fell flat in a loss to San Antonio.
D'Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves were booed off the court on Monday night as the San Antonio Spurs put on a clinic in a 115-106 loss at Target Center.

Minnesota trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but battle back to make it a 67-57 game at halftime.

Given a chance to get back into the game, the Timberwolves were outscored 36-14 in the third quarter, helping the Spurs run their lead up to 35 points and eliciting a chorus of boos on their home court.

The Timberwolves' stars also came up short in this game as Anthony Edwards shot just 3-of-15 with nine points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert also had a rough night, only taking four shots with nine points and seven rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists to help cut the lead down to nine points in the fourth quarter. 

But the Spurs just outplayed Minnesota, led by 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Devin Vassell.

The Timberwolves fall to 2-2 with the loss and will host a rematch with the Spurs on Wednesday night.

