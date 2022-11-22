Wolves coach Micah Nori's halftime interviews continue to deliver

Skip to main content
Timberwolves coach Micah Nori's halftime interviews continue to deliver

The Timberwolves assistant has been giving his unfiltered observations throughout the season.
Bally Sports North

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had trouble finding consistency this season, but when it comes to the halftime interview, Micah Nori has been in stride all year long.

The Timberwolves assistant coach has been a staple on Bally Sports North's telecasts  and as Minnesota entered halftime down 13 points Monday night, he delivered another classic line during his interview with Katie Storm.

"When the shot goes up we gotta get back. We're hanging out like we're doing a cha-cha at a Zumba class."

These lines have become the norm as Nori has tried to explain how the Timberwolves have gotten off to a slow start this season. During a loss to the New York Knicks, Nori lamented the team's lack of effort.

"It's a shame when you're 11 games in and talking about competing and playing hard."

Another Nori gem was referring to the Timberwolves' defense as something out of a Tom and Jerry cartoon: "We're chasing them around like we're in a Tom and Jerry cartoon."

In a game when the Wolves led big over the Rockets, Nori busted "cattywampus" out of his dictionary.

Then there was a theory as to why the Timberwolves struggled in third quarters earlier this season, with Nori referring to it as "narcolepsy."

Timberwolves fans have taken notice throughout the year, making Nori's interviews appointment viewing.

While it hasn't matched the level of Montana Tech football coach Bob Green, it has delivered plenty of entertainment since he joined the staff at the beginning of last season.

