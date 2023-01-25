D'Angelo Russell 'more tradable' now than 6 months ago

The Wolves have two weeks to trade Russell or let him play out the rest of the season.

Here we are again, checking in on the latest D'Angelo Russell rumors as the NBA trade deadline inches closer. Now just 15 days from the Feb. 9 deadline, the rumor mill has actually quieted down in regards to the 26-year-old Timberwolves guard.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said exactly that on his latest podcast.

“You know, the Wolves have a point guard situation that I think has kinda quieted down with D’Angelo Russell," said Lowe. "D’Angelo Russell’s kinda had a good year for them, shooting the ball really well. I have not heard a lot of D-Lo stuff anymore.”

Previous reports suggested Miami was interested in a deal centered on Kyle Lowry and Russell, while another report said Minnesota was interested in trading with Utah for point guard Mike Conley, which would indicate Russell being dealt elsewhere.

"I do think that the Timberwolves certainly are considering trade possibilities for D'Angelo Russell as we get closer to that Feb. 9 deadline. Typically, for most of the last six months the trade market has been pretty cool on D'Angelo Russell. But since Dec. 1, he's in the 50-40-90 club," said Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski on his latest podcast, which was released Wednesday.

"I do wonder if there is a team or teams out there who look at D'Angelo Russell and say, 'Hey, we need some scoring, whether it's off the bench or our starting lineup, some shot-making for a playoff run.' I do think that he is more tradable today than he was maybe six weeks ago."

In other words, teams may view Russell more valuable now than he was six weeks ago. And if you look at the numbers, his improvement dates back almost precisely to the time Towns was injured in late November.

Russell in October-November averaged 14.4 points and shot 31.8% from 3 and just 42.5% overall. Russell in December-January is averaging 20.4 points while shooting 43.4% from 3 and 49.8% overall.

Is his elevated production and improved shooting related to Towns not being on the floor? If it is, what happens if Towns returns this season: Can Russell keep it up or will he become the October-November version of himself?

One way or another, Minnesota has to make a decision.

They can play out the season and let him walk this summer or find a way to work out a sign-and-trade, or they can deal him within the next two weeks.

Bringing Russell back on a new contract makes no sense because Anthony Edwards will likely soon get a contract extension and barring a summer trade of Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves simply can't afford Edwards, Towns, Rudy Gobert and Russell.

"It might be best for Minnesota to pass and focus on the future of Russell in the offseason," says ESPN's Bobby Marks.