Timberwolves get booed off the court again vs. Suns

Some early foul trouble and a continuation of their early-season problems saw the Timberwolves get booed off the court again on Wednesday night as they suffered a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Things didn't look good for the Timberwolves who fell victim to their own aggressive style of play. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert picked up two fouls each in the first quarter and left them specifically thin in the front court where Naz Reid was out with an illness.

With most of their stars riding the pine, the Suns went to work – even without Chris Paul. Phoenix opened up the game early with a 14-0 run in the second quarter and built a 69-51 lead at halftime.

Mikal Bridges scored 31 points to go with nine rebounds and Devin Booker had a game-high 32 points and 10 assists along with some friendly(?) advice for the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter.

Jaden McDaniels had a solid night with 24 points and eight rebounds and Gobert recovered from foul trouble with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The trio of Towns (3-of-7), D'Angelo Russell (5-of-12) and Edwards (4-of-12) went 12-for-31 (38.7%) from the floor, however, and the Timberwolves never got the lead down to single digits despite outscoring the Suns in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves fell to 5-7 on the season and will look to turn it around in a nationally televised game at Memphis on Friday night.