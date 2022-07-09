Skip to main content
Timberwolves rookie Josh Minott puts on a show, swears on live TV during Summer League debut

The second-round pick looked like a star in the Timberwolves' win over the Nuggets.

NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves fans got a dose of excitement on Friday night as second-round pick Josh Minott put on a show during their 85-78 win over the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Summer League.

A second-round pick (45th overall) in this year's NBA Draft, Minott put his tools on full display as he racked up 22 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes. He showed off his athleticism by getting to the rim and also shot 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, which had been a big question coming out of Memphis.

The biggest play for Minott came on the defensive end, however, as the Timberwolves were holding onto a late lead. Nuggets guard Christian Braun, who was the 21st overall pick in this year's draft, tried to drive to the rim to make it a one-possession game, but Minott switched over for his lone block of the game.

Minott's performance matches his scouting report out of Memphis. He is a player that oozes potential but didn't get the chance to show it during his collegiate career. 

If his game on the court isn't enough to get you excited, his personality might. When asked about a dunk by teammate Kevon Harris, Minott couldn't contain himself, swearing in a postgame interview before realizing he was on live television.

In the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade, it will be up to Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to mine talent in the draft. If Minott's debut was any indication, he's off to a good start.

