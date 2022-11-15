Timberwolves sign G League guard AJ Lawson

After reportedly impressing the Timberwolves during training camp, point guard A.J. Lawson has signed with Minnesota after playing well with the G League's College Park Skyhawks, who are the Atlanta Hawks' affiliate.

Lawson averaged 22.3 points in the G League. Shams Charania of The Athletic says Lawson will join the Wolves Wednesday in Orlando. Minnesota had an open roster spot for a two-way player, thus him signing a two-way deal.

"Lawson impressed the Wolves coaches in training camp with his attitude and work ethic. Gives them a little more depth at point guard," tweeted Wolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski, also of the The Athletic.

The 22-year-old was shooting 62.3% overall and 52.9% from 3 in four games with the Skyhawks. He was also averaging 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

One needn't look further than his numerous dunking highlights to understand why he's shooting so well from the field. He also shot 50% from 3 in the Summer League, so he's put together a consistent 2022 so far.