Timberwolves want Karl-Anthony Towns to enter MVP chat

Anthony Edwards is a superstar in the making, D'Angelo Russell's life promises to be easier in 2022-23 now that three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and pick-n-roll monster Rudy Gobert is on the team, but it's Karl-Anthony Towns who Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch wants to see enter the MVP chat.

Getting to that level is a conversation that Finch believes can start when KAT stops putting himself on the bench with too many fouls, and Gobert's presence could be the solution to the problems that led to KAT leading the league in fouls.

"KAT's been in the league long enough now that he has to trust his talent and trust the officials and trust that these calls will always come back to great players if you just play your game," Finch said, speaking Monday with KFAN's Paul Allen. "I think this is a place where Rudy's seriousness on the floor will really permeate through our team. Rudy plays with great passion, emotion. He's not afraid to let it show, but I think he's always under control out there.

"One of [KAT's] goals needs to be pushing forward to that MVP-level conversation. And to do so you have to do a lot of non-basketball things. That's your on-court and your off-court behavior. Off-court he's a model citizen, and on-court he just has to have great relationships with all parties in the game. There is a popularity contest element to it as well."

Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 41% from three last season, but he led the NBA in fouls with an average of 3.68 per game – an ugly mark that jumped to 4.2 fouls per game in Minnesota's playoff series against the Grizzlies.

MVP candidates aren't often stuck on the bench with foul trouble in big moments.

That's where Gobert enters the conversation. With Gobert protecting the rim as the starting center, Towns will play the bulk of his minutes next season at the four, where he'll have a massive size advantage most nights on the offensive end while being challenged against quicker players on the defensive end.

"The league's trending small but KAT is super skilled. We can play him almost as a small," said Finch.

In theory, playing the four will reduce the physical contact that often gets Towns into foul trouble. With fewer fouls comes more time on the floor, especially in key moments where MVPs are made. Then it's up to KAT to deliver.

Finch noted in the interview that fans could see D'Angelo Russell start games but head to the bench earlier than normal, leaving Anthony Edwards, KAT and Gobert on the floor before Russell re-enters the game as the leader of the second unit.

Doing so would maximize Russell's offensive value. And when Russell is out of the game, Edwards could be given more responsibility as the primary ball-handler, sort of in the way LeBron James and Luka Doncic are used.

"There's a lot of ways I think we can employ this combination. And being different has a value too. If you can't out-small Golden State, you may as well be something they may have to contend with on any given night," Finch said.