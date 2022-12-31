Watch: Bucks fans boo Anthony Edwards for returning to game after injury scare

Skip to main content
Edwards received a rude welcome in the fourth quarter after returning from a hip injury.
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves fans breathed a sigh of relief when Anthony Edwards returned to the Wolves' 123-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but their Wisconsin counterparts were not so thrilled to see Edwards return late in the fourth quarter.

Edwards was injured with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter when he was fouled by Brook Lopez as he was driving toward the rim. Edwards landed hard on his left hip and needed several moments to recover before shooting two free throws and being removed from the game.

At that moment, the Bucks were in control, using an 11-2 run to build a 105-89 lead. Shortly after the injury, the Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run to make it a 105-98 game before Edwards returned to the game and a chorus of boos.

Edwards appeared to be grimacing upon his return to the game but scored eight points over the final 4:12 on his way to a team-high 30 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Timberwolves, who fell to 16-20 on the season.

