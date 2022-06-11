Powers leaves early as Mystics blow out Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx were already off to a slow start but injuries are beginning to pile up after Friday's 76-59 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Lynx entered the game without Sylvia Fowles, who suffered a cartilage injury in her right knee during Tuesday's loss to the New York Liberty. Things got worse for Minnesota on Friday when Aerial Powers left the game after spraining her ankle in the third quarter.

At the time of her injury, Powers was leading the way for the Lynx with a team-high 12 points but Rachel Banham (10 points) was the only other Minnesota player in double figures.

With the Lynx shooting just over 32 percent from the floor and 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range, the Mystics took advantage by taking the lead from the opening tip.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored a game-high 17 points and Elizabeth Williams added 11 points off the bench to help Washington cruise to victory.

The Lynx fell to 3-10 with the loss and will host the Indiana Fever on Sunday night.