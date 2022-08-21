Skip to main content
Bats go silent, bullpen sputters again as Twins lose to Rangers

Emilio Pagan gave up six hits and three runs in just two innings of relief.
© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kohei Arihara allowed only four hits over six innings and Taylor Hearn struck out five in three perfect innings as the Texas Rangers mowed down the Minnesota Twins 7-0 Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. 

Joe Ryan allowed just two hits in 6.1 innings before manager Rocco Baldelli pulled him despite having thrown just 88 pitches. Trevor McGill entered the game and immediately hit a batter and then struck out a batter before allowing three straight singles, boosting Texas's lead from 1-0 to 4-0. 

Emilio Pagan gave up a homer to Nate Lowe in the eighth and then allowed four singles and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. 

All four Minnesota hits were singles. 

The game between Cleveland and Chicago was rained out, so the Twins will enter play Monday 1.5 games behind the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. 

Up next: Twins vs. Rangers, 6:10 p.m. Monday

