Byron Buxton to start for AL in MLB All-Star Game

Buxton becomes the first Twins outfielder to start in the Midsummer classic since 2002.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Buxton becomes the first Twins outfielder to start in the Midsummer classic since 2002.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will start in center field for the American League in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game after Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was scratched with a back injury.

Buxton will be making his first All-Star appearance after entering Sunday hitting .218 with 23 home runs and a .535 slugging percentage this season. He also becomes the first Twins player to start for the AL since Jorge Polanco started at shortstop in 2019 and the first outfielder to start the Midsummer Classic since Torii Hunter in 2002.

If Buxton does what Hunter did 20 years ago, he could be in for a special night.

Buxton will be joined by Luis Arraez, who will also represent the Twins as an American League reserve. The MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

