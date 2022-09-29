Correa to Twins: 'If they want my product, they've got to come get it'

Skip to main content
Carlos Correa to the Twins: 'If they want my product, they've got to come get it'

Correa is already the highest-paid shortstop at $35.1 million this year.
© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been a banner year by any means for Carlos Correa, but if the Twins want to keep him beyond this season they're going to have to back up the Brinks truck to Correa's front door. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Correa said if the Twins want him they'll have to "come get it" – a roundabout way of suggesting that he plans to opt out of the final two years of the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed for as a free agent. 

"When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. If you really want something, you just go get it," he said. "I'm the product here. If they want my product, they've just got to come get it."

Still only 27 years old, Correa remains one of the elite shortstops in the game. He's one of the best in the field and his past month and change has presented a reminder of his ability to be one of the best hitting shortstops in the league. 

Technically, Correa said he hasn't made a decision about opting in or out, but his words said otherwise. "It's never easy, but at the same time we're going to have some conversations here and there and see where it goes," he said. 

Over his last 30 days, Correa is slashing .365./.419/.594 with five home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs. For the season, he's slashing .287/.363/.463 with 21 homers, 23 doubles and 63 RBIs. 

His .824 OPS (on-base combined with slugging) is second among MLB shortstops, trailing only Boston's Xander Bogaerts. His 21 homers is sixth among shortstops and his 61 RBIs ranks 12th at the position. 

The Twins have been eliminated from playoff contention and Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the White Sox was the final game of the season at Target Field, so the final six games of Correa in a Twins uniform will happen on the road unless he inks a new deal during the offseason. 

