Despite 12 hits, Twins fall 5-4 to Royals

The bats woke up for the Twins Tuesday night but their pitching couldn’t keep the Royals’ bats quiet in the opener of a three-game series in Kansas City.

Neither teams starting pitchers could tame the opposing teams' bats as Dylan Bundy gave up four earned runs on four hits in just four and two-thirds innings worked. The Royals tagged Bundy for two home runs while only striking out twice.

Zack Greinke lasted a bit longer, going five and a third before he was eventually pulled after giving up four earned runs off ten hits.

Salvador Perez’s go-ahead RBI double in the seventh was all the Royals needed to open up the three game series with a win.

The Twins drove in three runs in the second inning – two of them courtesy of a Carlos Correa single – to take an early lead, but an inning later Dylan Bundy gave up a two-run homer to MJ Melendez as the Royals drew within one.

Kansas City would hit another homer off Bundy in the fifth before his exit. The Royals took the lead later that inning off a Bobby Witt Jr. infield single.

Minnesota drew even again the next half-inning only for Salvador Perez to pick up a go-ahead RBI in the seventh as the Royals took an 5-4 lead.

The Twins fall further below .500 with the series opening loss to the Royals. First pitch Wednesday afternoon is set for 1:10pm for game two of the three game series.