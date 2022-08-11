Skip to main content
Gallo's homer lifts Dodgers, drops Twins out of first place

Gallo's homer lifts Dodgers, drops Twins out of first place

The Twins are 30-37 since May 25 and out of first place for the first time since June 24.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins are 30-37 since May 25 and out of first place for the first time since June 24.

Joey Gallo's three-run homer off Griffin Jax in the seventh inning was the kill shot the Dodgers used to win their 10th straight game and drop the Twins out of first place in the American League Central. 

Hours after the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers, the Twins fell 8-5 at Dodger Stadium, and in doing so fell out of first place in the AL Central for the first time since June 24. 

Despite having been in first place almost all season, the Twins are reeling. They are 7-9 since the All-Star break, 14-18 since June 29 and 30-37 going back to May 25. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are 32-5 since June 29. 

If the Twins played in the NL West, they would be 20 games behind the Dodgers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gallo's home run – his first since being traded to the Dodgers last week – crushed Minnesota's early-game vibes that saw them leading 3-2 after a three-run homer by Jorge Polanco before Gary Sanchez hit a shot to center for a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. 

Jax, who gave up the blast to Gallo, has a 17.18 ERA in five appearances this month. 

Minnesota is off Thursday before opening a three-game series in Anaheim agains the Angels on Friday. 

Cleveland can increase their one-game lead on the Twins if they beat the Tigers Thursday afternoon. The Guardians then head north to Toronto for three against the Blue Jays this weekend. 

Related Articles

USATSI_18852473_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Gallo's homer lifts Dodgers, drops Twins out of first place

By Joe Nelson11 seconds ago
f14c2c0b-4bbe-497c-8da6-dc7333696f23_5254x3432
MN Vikings

Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider18 hours ago
USATSI_18754149_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

What's noteworthy from the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart?

By Joe Nelson20 hours ago
USATSI_16118918_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Hot dog talk gets weird during Minnesota Twins broadcast

By Joe Nelson20 hours ago
USATSI_18846738_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers

By Joe Nelson23 hours ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Baldelli fined for 'f****** awful,' 'chickenshit' rant

By Joe NelsonAug 9, 2022 10:58 PM EDT
Jefferson and Chase
MN Vikings

Ja'Marr Chase answers if he's better than Justin Jefferson

By Joe NelsonAug 9, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst

By Joe NelsonAug 9, 2022 1:10 PM EDT