Gallo's homer lifts Dodgers, drops Twins out of first place

Joey Gallo's three-run homer off Griffin Jax in the seventh inning was the kill shot the Dodgers used to win their 10th straight game and drop the Twins out of first place in the American League Central.

Hours after the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers, the Twins fell 8-5 at Dodger Stadium, and in doing so fell out of first place in the AL Central for the first time since June 24.

Despite having been in first place almost all season, the Twins are reeling. They are 7-9 since the All-Star break, 14-18 since June 29 and 30-37 going back to May 25. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are 32-5 since June 29.

If the Twins played in the NL West, they would be 20 games behind the Dodgers.

Gallo's home run – his first since being traded to the Dodgers last week – crushed Minnesota's early-game vibes that saw them leading 3-2 after a three-run homer by Jorge Polanco before Gary Sanchez hit a shot to center for a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Jax, who gave up the blast to Gallo, has a 17.18 ERA in five appearances this month.

Minnesota is off Thursday before opening a three-game series in Anaheim agains the Angels on Friday.

Cleveland can increase their one-game lead on the Twins if they beat the Tigers Thursday afternoon. The Guardians then head north to Toronto for three against the Blue Jays this weekend.