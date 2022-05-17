Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

Batting contributions from Gary Sanchez, Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco backed up the Minnesota Twins' strong pitching performance for a win in Oakland.

The Twins took the first of the three-game series on the West Coast 3-1, getting a strong four innings out of Chris Archer (1 earned run) and lights out pitching from Yennier Cano, Griffin Jax, and Tyler Duffey.

Cano, recently called up from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, took the win on the night after coming in for the 5th and 6th innings, while Duffey got his first save of the season.

Polanco had given the Twins the lead in the 3rd inning, driving in Royce Lewis, before the Twins were pegged back by an Elvis Andrus RBI in the 4th.

Buxton restored the lead with a single in the 5th, driving in Lewis again, before Gary Sanchez stretched the lead with a solo blast in the 6th.

The win puts the Twins at 21-15, putting them three games ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central.

Game 2 gets underway at 8:40 p.m. Central Tuesday.