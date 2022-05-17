Skip to main content
Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

Gary Sanchez homered, while the Twins' bullpen kept the A's quiet.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Sanchez homered, while the Twins' bullpen kept the A's quiet.

Batting contributions from Gary Sanchez, Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco backed up the Minnesota Twins' strong pitching performance for a win in Oakland.

The Twins took the first of the three-game series on the West Coast 3-1, getting a strong four innings out of Chris Archer (1 earned run) and lights out pitching from Yennier Cano, Griffin Jax, and Tyler Duffey.

Cano, recently called up from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, took the win on the night after coming in for the 5th and 6th innings, while Duffey got his first save of the season.

Polanco had given the Twins the lead in the 3rd inning, driving in Royce Lewis, before the Twins were pegged back by an Elvis Andrus RBI in the 4th.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Buxton restored the lead with a single in the 5th, driving in Lewis again, before Gary Sanchez stretched the lead with a solo blast in the 6th.

The win puts the Twins at 21-15, putting them three games ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central.

Game 2 gets underway at 8:40 p.m. Central Tuesday.

Related Articles

USATSI_18284507_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

By Adam Uren24 minutes ago
Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Pat Bev finds himself in the crosshairs of ESPN's Barnes, Damian Lillard

By Chris Schad10 hours ago
Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley trending for Chris Paul comments on ESPN

By Joe Nelson21 hours ago
Justin Fields
MN Vikings

Vikings' schedule features lots of quarterbacks with questions

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider22 hours ago
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards calls Suns' Game 7 performance a 'disgrace'

By Joe Nelson23 hours ago
DenHartog Natalie 039
MN Gophers

Gophers selected to NCAA softball tournament; will face Texas A&M

By Chris SchadMay 15, 2022
Buxton
MN Twins

Buxton homers again as Twins take series over Guardians

By Joe NelsonMay 15, 2022
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Twins clearly exercising caution with Byron Buxton

By Chris SchadMay 15, 2022