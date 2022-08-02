Urshela, Miranda provide heroics to complete Twins' comeback over Tigers

A pair of game-tying hits by Jose Miranda and a walk-off home run by Gio Urshela led the Minnesota Twins to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The late-inning heroics were preceded by a strong debut by Aaron Sanchez. The Twins recalled the right-hander prior to Monday's game and he responded by allowing two runs and striking out eight batters over five innings.

Detroit countered with Tarik Skubal, who was just as dominant throwing five shutout innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Potential Twins trade target Michael Fulmer tried to preserve the lead in the eighth, but Miranda's two-run single tied the game at 2.

The Twins had the opportunity to win the game in the ninth but spoiled it with poor execution. Mark Contreras struck out bunting with runners on first and second and nobody out before Nick Gordon wandered too far off third base after a Carlos Correa walk to send the game to extras.

Detroit took the lead in the top of the 10th on an Akil Baddoo single but Miranda tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom half. With Miranda on second base, Urshela delivered a center-field blast to complete the comeback and give the Twins the victory.

The Twins will continue their three-game series with the Tigers on Tuesday night when Chris Archer takes the mound against Matt Manning.