How can the Twins bolster starting rotation at the trade deadline?

With a two-game lead in the American League Central, the Minnesota Twins are in a position to play meaningful baseball. Before they get there, they'll need to figure out what they need to find ahead of this year's Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Any conversation ahead of the deadline should start with pitching. Although the Twins have successfully stitched together an effective rotation through the first half of the season, they could use an arm due to injuries and recent ineffectiveness.

If they want to be agressive, the first names on their list should be Oakland's Frankie Montas and Cincinnati's Luis Castillo..

The Twins were reportedly interested in Montas during spring training, but there hasn't been much conversation between the two sides since. Montas has a 3-7 record but he remains the most coveted arm at the deadline by posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 15 starts this season.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported in May that the Twins still are in the mix for Montas along with the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, but if Minnesota misses out, they could pivot to Castillo.

Like Montas, Castillo has a poor record (2-4) but a solid ERA (3.71) and WHIP (1.13) in nine starts this season. He also has an excellent track record, making the All-Star team during the 2019 season. Heyman also believes that the Twins are in on Castillo, listing them as suitors along with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

With both pitchers under team control through 2023, they add an extra benefit for the Twins, but that also drives up the asking price.

The Twins should understand this considering they were shopping Jose Berrios at this time last year. Like Montas, Berrios was under team control for a season and a half and was in the midst of the best season of his career. The Twins took advantage and flipped him to the Toronto Blue Jays for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson, who were both considered top 100 prospects at the time.

If the Athletics have a similar asking price, it may be tough for the Twins to match. Royce Lewis and Martin are the only two players on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects list and neither are in peak condition as Lewis is recovering from a torn ACL and Martin is slugging just .314 at Double-A Wichita.

There's a chance the Twins could dangle Jose Miranda, who was ranked 95th by MLB.com prior to this season, or Trevor Larnach, who ranked 80th prior to the 2021 season, to complete a deal but both play important roles at the major league level.

It might be the best option the Twins have, however, as several of the other names on the market wouldn't be more than mid-rotation arms.

Michael Pineda hasn't pitched since suffering a broken finger on May 14, but posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in five starts with the Detroit Tigers before landing on the IL. Pineda spent the last two years with the Twins and has familiarity with the organization, but appears to be more of a stabilizer rather than someone that could push them over the top.

The same could be said for Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zach Davies, who is 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA but is holding opposing hitters to a .207 average over his last five starts.

Even familiar names like Zack Greinke could be worth a look, but the 38-year-old has struck out a career-low 4.5 batters per nine innings in 11 starts for the Royals this season, raising questions about how much help he could provide.

Regardless, with Twins starters ranking 22nd in innings pitched this season, they'll need to find someone that can take the load off their bullpen.