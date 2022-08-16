Is there an ace pitching prospect in the Twins' system?

Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda, Austin Martin, Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner, Keoni Cavaco. So many potential impact bats in the Minnesota Twins' farm system, but when will a true staff ace emerge?

The Twins don't have a high-end ace on the big-league roster. Sonny Gray is good. So is Tyler Mahle and Joe Ryan, but the best Minnesota has to offer doesn't match up with the best starters the best teams in the majors can throw at opposing lineups.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole

Astros: Justin Verlander

Guardians: Shane Bieber

Mets: Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw

The Rays have All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan. The Blue Jays boast Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah. The Mariners have last year's Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo, who was arguably the best pitcher acquired before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

If you want to contend you better have a dominating starter or two. Can the Twins make a run with what they have? Sure, but it's not all that likely – and that begs the question: Is there an ace in the pipeline?

According to MLB Pipeline, the top Twins pitching prospect is Jordan Balazovic. The 23-year-old right-hander was a strikeout machine in the low minors but has been pounded at Triple-A St. Paul.

In 15 appearances (14 starts) this season with the Saints, the 6-foot-5 righty owns a 10.51 ERA. He's walking 4.75 batters per nine innings and allowing an unsightly 3.25 homers per nine innings. He's got a 2.31 WHIP, meaning he's allowing an average of more than two hits/walks every inning.

But he's surely flashed some brilliance, right? Nope...

He gave up 16 earned runs in 16.1 innings in May.

He gave up 10 earned runs in 9 innings in June.

He gave up 14 earned runs in 9.1 innings in July.

And so far in August he's allowed 7 earned runs in 7 innings.

Opposing batters are hitting .383 against Balazovic this season. It's like every batter he faces is the 1977 MVP version of Rod Carew.

The next highest-rated Twins pitching prospect: Simeon Woods Richardson

The Twins got Woods Richardson in the Jose Berrios trade last summer. The 21-year-old right-hander has a 3.02 ERA in 15 games this season. That's promising, but nobody is talking about Woods Richardson as a Gerrit Cole-like ace.

Next up: Matt Canterino.

He's already 24 years old and won't pitch again this season and probably not most of next season because he's recently undergone Tommy John surgery. That's a massive punch to the gut for a prospect who, when healthy, has posted a 1.48 ERA while averaging nearly 14 strikeouts per nine innings in 85 minor league innings.

How about Brayan Medina? He's the Dominican right-hander the Twins got as the "player to be named later" in the trade that sent Taylor Rogers to the Padres. According to MLB Pipeline, he projects as a starter and has an electric fastball that can reach the upper 90s.

That's promising, but he's only 19 years old and a long way from the big leagues. And it's not exactly a confidence boost when you see his numbers this season at rookie ball in Florida: 15 runs allowed on 17 hits and 18 walks in 23 innings.

Ronny Henriquez? He's barely 22 years old and already at Triple-A St. Paul, but is he ace level? He's 5-foot-10 and listed at 155 pounds, but he has mid- to upper-90s heat. But the numbers say he's not an ace.

This year with the Saints he has a 5.60 ERA.

It''s pretty obvious that the Twins don't have an ace in the pipeline, at least not an obvious candidate. And unless someone steps up unexpectedly or the Twins make a splash in free agency, there's a pretty good chance we're having this same discussion at this time next year.