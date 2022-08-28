Skip to main content
Jake Cave's 4 RBI completes Twins' sweep over Giants

Jake Cave's 4 RBI completes Twins' sweep over Giants

The Twins outfielder had a big day at the plate in an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins outfielder had a big day at the plate in an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Twins got a big day from Jake Cave on Sunday afternoon, using his four RBIs to fuel an 8-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Cave's afternoon got off to a rough start when he was robbed of a base hit on a sliding catch by LaMonte Wade Jr., but with the Twins down 2-1, Cave gave Minnesota the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Cave came through again as part of a five-run fifth inning, delivering a two-run double that gave the Twins an 8-3 lead.

The veteran outfielder was one of many Twins who had a great day at the plate as Carlos Correa and Max Kepler also had two hits on the afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twins starter Aaron Sanchez labored through 3.2 innings and Emilio Pagan walked in a run in the fourth before Devin Smeltzer came in to deliver 2.2 scoreless innings. 

The tandem of Michael Fulmer and Pablo Lopez finished off the game and helped the Twins complete a three-game sweep over the Giants.

The win brings the Twins 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who are finishing off a series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. 

The Twins will look to continue their pursuit of first place in the American League Central when they open up a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Related Articles

Jake Cave
MN Twins

Cave's 4 RBI completes Twins' sweep over Giants

By Chris Schad
USATSI_18871156_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Vikings

Bisi Johnson's injury leaves little room for error at receiver

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Bisi Johnson
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings fear wide receiver Bisi Johnson has torn ACL

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers explains why he said 'immunized' over 'unvaccinated'

By Chris Schad
Gavin Frakes
MN Gophers

What did the Gophers learn from New Mexico State's opener?

By Chris Schad
Gilberto Celestino
MN Twins

Celestino's wild night rallies Twins to extra-inning victory

By Chris Schad
Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' preseason finale vs. Denver

By Chris Schad
Screen Shot 2022-08-27 at 10.23.04 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings punter kicks bombs, Pat McAfee raves about him

By Joe Nelson