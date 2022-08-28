Cave's 4 RBI completes Twins' sweep over Giants

The Minnesota Twins got a big day from Jake Cave on Sunday afternoon, using his four RBIs to fuel an 8-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Cave's afternoon got off to a rough start when he was robbed of a base hit on a sliding catch by LaMonte Wade Jr., but with the Twins down 2-1, Cave gave Minnesota the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Cave came through again as part of a five-run fifth inning, delivering a two-run double that gave the Twins an 8-3 lead.

The veteran outfielder was one of many Twins who had a great day at the plate as Carlos Correa and Max Kepler also had two hits on the afternoon.

Twins starter Aaron Sanchez labored through 3.2 innings and Emilio Pagan walked in a run in the fourth before Devin Smeltzer came in to deliver 2.2 scoreless innings.

The tandem of Michael Fulmer and Pablo Lopez finished off the game and helped the Twins complete a three-game sweep over the Giants.

The win brings the Twins 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who are finishing off a series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins will look to continue their pursuit of first place in the American League Central when they open up a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.