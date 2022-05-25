Late homers lift Tigers over Twins in 10 innings

Skip to main content
Trevor Larnach got the Twins on the board with a 2-run homer in the fourth inning.

Late home runs lifted the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in ten innings Thursday at Target Field. 

Jeimer Candelario's two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning put the Tigers on top, having tied the game 2-2 in the eighth inning on Harold Castro's second homer of the game. 

Tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made the curious decision to pull Castro and use Miguel Cabrera as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and one out. Cabrera struck out looking – and Detroit wound up leaving the bases full. 

The Twins then left runners at second and third in the bottom of the ninth, with Gilbert Celestino grounding out harmlessly to second base to end a chance at Minnesota's second walk-off win of the series. 

Minnesota's first two runs of the game came on Trevor Larnach's two-run homer in the fourth inning. Dylan Bundy started for the Twins and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings, giving up just one run on five hits. 

Note: Byron Buxton went 0-for-5 and is now hitless in his last 26 at-bats. 

Up next: Twins vs. Royals, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. 

