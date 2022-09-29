Skip to main content
Matt Wallner's 3 RBI lead Twins over White Sox

Matt Wallner's 3 RBI lead Twins over White Sox

Jose Miranda also recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game in an 8-4 victory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Miranda also recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game in an 8-4 victory.

Matt Wallner drove in three runs while Gio Urshela and Jake Cave recorded three hits each in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Wallner continued a scorching start to his career as the Forest Lake native went 2-for-3, with a walk and a two-run double in the third inning that put the Twins on top 3-2.

Wallner added to the Twins' lead with an infield single in the fourth inning and Minnesota piled on as a team with 12 hits on the night. Jose Miranda recorded his fourth-straight multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the ninth and Luis Arraez did his best to catch Aaron Judge in the American League batting race by going 2-for-5 on the night.

Josh Winder made the start for Minnesota on the mound and allowed three runs over 4.2 innings but Andrew Vaughn's single off Michael Fulmer was the only blemish for the Twins' bullpen as they closed out the victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Twins will play their final home game of the season on Thursday afternoon when Louie Varland takes the mound against Lucas Giolito.

Related Articles

Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Wallner's 3 RBI lead Twins over White Sox

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19108539
MN Gophers

Hype for Gophers as College Football Playoff contender

By Jonathan Harrison
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'feeling better and better'

By Joe Nelson
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes
MN Vikings

Minneapolis confirms 'initial discussions' of hosting Bucs vs Chiefs

By Joe Nelson
NFL London
MN Vikings

How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London

By Joe Nelson
lto9s8gbgauftemujoss
MN Vikings

Jefferson faces another lockdown corner in London

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19129611
MN Twins

Buxton undergoes surgery; Ober strikes out 10

By Jonathan Harrison
Chris Paddack
MN Twins

Twins' Paddack expects to miss most of next season

By Joe Nelson