Wallner's 3 RBI lead Twins over White Sox

Matt Wallner drove in three runs while Gio Urshela and Jake Cave recorded three hits each in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Wallner continued a scorching start to his career as the Forest Lake native went 2-for-3, with a walk and a two-run double in the third inning that put the Twins on top 3-2.

Wallner added to the Twins' lead with an infield single in the fourth inning and Minnesota piled on as a team with 12 hits on the night. Jose Miranda recorded his fourth-straight multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the ninth and Luis Arraez did his best to catch Aaron Judge in the American League batting race by going 2-for-5 on the night.

Josh Winder made the start for Minnesota on the mound and allowed three runs over 4.2 innings but Andrew Vaughn's single off Michael Fulmer was the only blemish for the Twins' bullpen as they closed out the victory.

The Twins will play their final home game of the season on Thursday afternoon when Louie Varland takes the mound against Lucas Giolito.