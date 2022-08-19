Twins catch a break with good news on Tyler Mahle

Right shoulder fatigue. Nothing more to be concerned about with Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle, who exited his start Wednesday after showcasing a significant drop in velocity.

Mahle underwent an MRI and the results showed no structural damage, the Twins announced Thursday. He's considered day-to-day and it doesn't appear that he'll be placed on the injured list.

Mahle's fastball velocity averaged 89.2 mph against the Royals on Wednesday, well below his season average of 93.4 mph. He was pulled from the game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning, raising massive concerns that something serious was happening.

Instead, the Twins' prized trade deadline acquisition should be able to help on the stretch run as the Twins fight with the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox for the AL Central crown.

It's unclear when Mahle will start next, but fans can let out a massive sigh of relief that he's not dealing with a season-ending injury.