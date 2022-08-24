Skip to main content
MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023

MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023

Miserable Mother Nature loves company and the Twins will provide it in April 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Miserable Mother Nature loves company and the Twins will provide it in April 2023.

Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season. 

The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed by three games in Miami before the onslaught of home games begins April 6 against the Houston Astros, beginning of stretch where 16 of 23 games will be played in Minneapolis to finish April. 

So, how's the weather in Minneapolis in April. It rains and sometimes snows, like in 2018 when three consecutive Twins games were wiped out by a mega blizzard that buried the Twin Cities in 1-2 feet of snow. 

But when it comes to impacting Twins home games, the weather, albeit chillier than the boys of summer prefer, hasn't resulted in as many postponed games as one might think. A total of 17 April home games have been postponed due to inclement weather in the 13 seasons Target Field has been open. 

Home games in April (# postponed):

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • 2022: 12 (1)
  • 2021: 11 (1)
  • 2020: 0 (season started in July due to COVID)
  • 2019: 14 (1)
  • 2018: 16 (4)
  • 2017: 13 (1)
  • 2016: 14 (0)
  • 2015: 10 (0)
  • 2014: 15 (3)
  • 2013: 16 (3)
  • 2012: 12 (1)
  • 2011: 12 (2)
  • 2010: 9 (0)

That's 17 of 154 games, or 11%. So the Twins are looking at about a one in ten chance of a home game in April being postponed due to cold, rain, sleet or snow. 

And this past April is a great example of how the Twins can play through miserable weather. It isn't the greatest for players or fans, but just one of 12 home games in April were postponed even though the average high temp in Minneapolis this April was 48.6 degrees and it rained or snowed 15 of 30 days. 

The rest of the 2023 schedule includes 12 home games in May, 14 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and 12 in September. 

Check out the 2023 schedule here

Related Articles

USATSI_7218388_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023

By Joe Nelson
2021_0802_TrainingCamp_Events_Day5_0219
MN Vikings

For Vikings defensive tackles, it's the mind that matters

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Daniel Carlson
MN Vikings

Spielman reveals the Vikings player he most regrets cutting

By Chris Schad
USATSI_18871156_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings' WR depth is becoming clearer – maybe stronger than expected

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins spared from no-hit bid in Carlos Correa's return to Houston

By Chris Schad
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Rocco Baldelli ejected after MLB rule forces pitching change

By Joe Nelson
Jordan Berry
MN Vikings

Vikings to have a 'punt off' during Saturday's preseason finale

By Chris Schad
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa: 'I see myself playing with the Twins for a very long time.'

By Chris Schad